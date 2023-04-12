FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel to Speak at 2023 NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB has announced that Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will address broadcasters and attendees at the 2023 NAB Show on April 17, 2023 in Las Vegas.

The Chairwoman’s remarks will take place on NAB Show’s main stage following a “fireside” chat between NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and Univision’s Gabriela Teissier at 9 a.m. PT.

"We are thrilled to have Chairwoman Rosenworcel joining us again this year at NAB Show,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “With the FCC sitting at the forefront of so many critical issues facing our members today, this will provide a unique opportunity for broadcasters across the country to hear directly from the Chairwoman on her thoughts on the state of the industry and her vision for the future."

Chairwoman Rosenworcel became FCC chair following her Senate confirmation for another five-year term in December 2021. She is the first woman to permanently serve as chair in the agency’s almost-100-year history.

Chairwoman Rosenworcel has a wealth of communications experience, as she was first confirmed as an FCC commissioner in May 2012 after serving as senior communications counsel to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Chairwoman Rosenworcel previously worked at the FCC for the Wireline Competition Bureau and as a senior aide to Commissioner Michael Copps.

Chairwoman Rosenworcel holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and English literature from Wesleyan University and a J.D. from the New York University School of Law.