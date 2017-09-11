FCC Activates DIRS in Response to Hurricane Irma

WASHINGTON—UPDATE 9/11: After Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida over the weekend, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau of the FCC has extended the Disaster Information Reporting System to all counties in Florida, in addition to the previously announced—and some new—counties in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

DIRS is a voluntary, web-based system that allows communications providers to report communications infrastructure status and situational awareness information during times of crisis. For communications providers that are in the activated area, the FCC requests that information be submitted and updated regarding status of communication equipment, restoration efforts and power. The information can be submitted at www.fcc.gov/nors/disaster/.

DIRS has been activated for the following counties:

Florida: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, Washington

Puerto Rico: Aguada, Aguadilla, Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Anasco, Arecibo, Arroyo, Barceloneta, Barranquitas, Bayamon, Cabo Rojo, Caguas, Camuy, Canovanas, Carolina, Catano, Cayey, Ceiba, Ciales, Cidra, Coamo, Comerio, Corozal, Culebra, Dorado, Fajardo, Florida, Guanica, Guayama, Guayanilla, Guaynabo, Gurabo, Hatillo, Hormigueros, Humacao, Isabela, Jayuya, Juana Diaz, Juncos, Lajas, Lares, Las Marias, Las Piedras, Loiza, Luquillo, Manati, Maricao, Maunabo, Mayaguez, Moca, Morovis, Naguabo, Naranjito, Orocovis, Patillas, Penuelas, Ponce, Quebradillas, Rincon, Rio Grande, Sabana Grande, Salinas, San German, San Juan, San Lorenzo, San Sebastian, Santa Isabel, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Utuado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Vieques, Villalba, Yabucoa, Yauco

Virgin Islands: St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.

Communications providers that take part in DIRS are requested to submit reports at 10 a.m. daily until DIRS is deactivated.