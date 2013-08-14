FCC Accepts LPTV and Translator CPs

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has accepted 56 low-power TV and translator construction applications for filing. The applications were filed in communities covering 14 states by a number of entities, including Landover 2 LLC, the New York-based concern developing an LTE network in 600 MHz spectrum.



A freeze is currently in place on new station applications pending the spectrum incentive auction planned for next year. However, the 56 applications accepted this week were submitted during a designated window, according to an FCC spokesperson. The last such window closed October of 2010. Of the total accepted, 42 were for new construction. The rest involved modifications to existing facilities.



Landover has been building a stable of LPTVs for its network. The company purchased 52 licenses in June, bringing its total to more than 800. It has been testing its network technology under an FCC experimental license to evaluate interference with TV signals. Eleven of the 56 applications were from Landover. All were for new construction



Petitions to deny the applications are due at the commission Sept. 12, 30 days from the publication of the Public Notice, dated Aug. 13.





