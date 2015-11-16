FAA Warns Against Drone Registration Shysters

WASHINGTON—The Federal Aviation Administration is warning drone owners away from companies offering registration services. The FAA said it would announce the registration protocol within the next couple of weeks.



“Owners should wait until additional details about the forthcoming drone registration system are announced later this month before paying anyone to do the work for them,” the agency said.



The task force assigned to provide FAA Administrator Michael Huerta with recommendations on the registration process is still days away from delivering this information, the FAA said. It also said that at least one company had launched a drone registration service.



Huerta was said to have told the task force two weeks ago to provide guidance on a streamlined unmanned aircraft registration process, including which types of drones would need to be registered and which would not. The FAA said the task force was working on recommendations for a system similar to registering any newly purchased product with its manufacturer, as well as a minimum weight for unmanned aircraft that must be registered.

