Europe’s DigiTAG Steering Board issues safeguards against TV interference

The DigiTAG Steering Board, in tandem with the EBU, BNE and ACT, has issued joint recommendations aimed at ensuring that technical safeguards are adopted to protect DTT television services from interference.

New technical safeguards became necessary following the decision by several national administrations to allocate the 790MHz-862MHz frequency band (800MHz band) — presently used for broadcasting — to fixed and mobile communications networks.

“With many tens of millions of households across Europe relying on the DTT platform, it is essential for national administrations to guarantee that these viewers can continue to access these popular TV services without any technical interference,” said Daniel Sauvet-Goichon, chairman of DigiTAG. “Measures must be put in place to protect the quality of their viewing experience.”

The full text of the recommendations document can be found on the DigiTAG website.