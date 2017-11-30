EU: Cloud Storage of Broadcasts Requires Copyright Holders’ Permission
LUXEMBOURG—In a move that was similar to what happened between U.S. broadcasters and Aereo, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Wednesday, Nov. 29, that copies of off-air broadcasts stored in the cloud for later online access by subscribers are public performances and require the permission of the copyright holders.
To find out more, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
