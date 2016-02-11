ESPN Named Most Valuable Network by Operators

SYOSSET, N.Y.—ESPN is the MVP of networks, according to the annual Cable Operator Evaluation Study from Beta Research Corp. From a study with 100 cable operators, ESPN was named the number one network with the most average perceived value. It also earned the top spot for most important network in a cable system, with 94 percent of operators describing the network as “very important” for subscriber retention and acquisition, as per the study.

This news comes after an up and down couple of months for the sports network. Disney, which owns the ESPN networks, reported in 2015 that ESPN was losing subscribers. However, during Disney’s earning conference call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that ESPN has seen a recent growth in subscribers.

ESPN 2 found itself ranked as second in average perceived value, followed by the NFL Network, Fox News Channel, Disney Channel, TNT, Fox Sports 1, USA Network, Discovery Channel, CNN and TBS.

ESPN also came out on top of Beta Research Corp.’s study as the network most helpful in driving VOD or SVOD, providing new online content delivery options, HD programming and TV Everywhere efforts.

The Beta Cable Operator study was conducted between August and October 2015.