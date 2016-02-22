Ericsson Joins 20th Century Fox’s Innovations Lab

STOCKHOLM—Consumer interest for video content is on the rise, according to Ericsson’s Mobility report from Nov. 2015. To help address this, Ericsson has announced that it has become a global partner in 20th Century Fox’s Innovations Lab, which focuses on developing next generation content and devices.

Ericsson and 20th Century Fox will collaborate on projects that look to provide connected content experiences, including in the car and in the home. The Fox Innovation Lab will also develop technology to allow customers more opportunities to purchase and view video across multiple platforms.

Ericsson is a provider of communications technology and services and is headquartered in Stockholm.