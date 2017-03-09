Enco Boosts Fox 24 Charleston’s Live News Captioning

SOUTHFIELD, MICH.—WTAT-TV, aka Fox 24, in Charleston, S.C., has chosen to go with Enco’s software-defined enCaption3R3 system to assist with the station’s closed captioning workflow. Fox 24 deploys the enCaption3R3 system for its local newscasts, including its live show “Fox 24 News Now.”

The enCaption3R3 features a closed captioning speech-to-text engine that can convert the spoken word into text in near real-time. Program audio is sent to the enCaption3R3 for processing and feeds the closed captioning data to an HD/SD-SDI encoder, which then embeds the captions into the vertical ancillary portion of the SMPTE 292M HD-SDI video stream for live broadcast.

In addition, the enCaption system produces live captioning that is compliant with all FCC mandates.

Fox 24 uses the enCaption system with its Link Electronic encoders.