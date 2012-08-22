Emotion Systems to Show eFF Audio at IBC2012

The Emotion Systems booth will feature eFF Audio, a software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio-loudness violations in file-based media, now with MXF functionality as well as multiple language UI support

.



eFF Audio is an audio normalization and loudness compliance tool for media files. It’s simple, user-friendly software delivers accurate measurements against predetermined parameters; generates a detailed file error report; and repairs files to meet established criteria. Despite complex compliance requirements, eFF resolves loudness problems while remaining cost-effective. Applications for eFF include MCRs as well as nonlinear video editing and on-line finishing suites.



According to Emotion Systems CEO MC Patel, “As file-based delivery becomes widespread, the use of MXF-based broadcast workflows has increased significantly. And although MXF is, rightly, an extremely flexible format, it means that there are few hard and fast standards, which can lead to issues of interoperability. eFF Audio is, however, largely agnostic to those issues and has been tested with a comprehensive range of MXF files where it unwraps, measures and fixes audio files, then reinserts and rewraps the fixed audio without changing any other essence.”



Emotion systems will also introduce “eFF Scale,” a file-based high-quality video scaler.



