EAS Test Reporting System Now Open

WASHINGTON—EAS participants, listen up: It’s time to update your info in the FCC’s EAS Test Reporting System.

We reported earlier that the next national test is scheduled for September. Now the FCC has issued some reminders and additional guidance.

You’ll remember this process from last year. EAS participants must renew their identifying information required by ETRS Form One by Aug. 28; and remember to file a separate copy of Form One for each of your EAS decoders, encoders and combo units.

The national test is set for Sept. 27. Then by 11:59 p.m. that day you’ll need to file “day of test” information on Form Two (as well as update or correct your Form One filings if needed). And no later than Nov. 13, you’ll need to file your detailed post-test data sought by ETRS Form Three. Forms Two and Three will be available come test day.

If you created a user name last year, you should be able to access ETRS now. If not, create a user name within the User Registration System now, then associate your FCC Registration Numbers (FRNs) to your user name.

[Access the ETRS here.]



Separately, the FCC has updated its EAS Operating Handbook.A copy must be located at normal duty positions or EAS equipment locations when an operator is required to be on duty and be immediately available to staff responsible for administering EAS tests.

The handbook supersedes any prior handbooks, and must be in place in time for the nationwide test. Its format allows you to enter data specific to your own configuration, tailoring the operational steps outlined in the manual for local relevance, the FCC said.

Find a writable PDF version on the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau website.

If you have questions about the nationwide EAS test, email the bureau’s Austin Randazzo or Gregory Cooke.

This story originally appeared in TVT's sister publication Radio World.