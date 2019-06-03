EAS Test Reporting System Now Accepting 2019 Filings

WASHINGTON—Following the recent announcement that the next nationwide emergency alert test will take place on Aug. 7, the FCC’s EAS Test Reporting System is now open and accepting filings.

All EAS participants are required to renew their identifying information annually with ETRS Form One, and required to submit filings on or before July 3.

Each EAS participant is required to file a separate copy of Form One for each of its EAS decoders, EAS encoders or units that combine decoder and encoder functions.

There are a few exceptions to the requirement to file Form One. They are analog and digital low-power TV stations that operate as TV broadcast translator stations; FM broadcast booster stations and FM translator stations that rebroadcast the programming of other local FM broadcast stations; and analog and digital stations that operate as satellites or repeaters of a hub station and rebroadcast 100% of the programming of the hub station.

In addition, the commission has set a deadline of Aug. 7 on or before 11:59 p.m. EDT to file ETRS Form Two, which covers “day of test” information. Post-test data covered in ETRS Form Three will need to be submitted by Sept. 23.

ETRS Forms Two and Three will become available in the ETRS at the time of the 2019 nationwide test.

Filers can access ETRS through the FCC website and must use their registered FCC username associated with the FCC Registration Numbers. Updates or corrections to the form can be performed 30 days after submission.