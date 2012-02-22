Dutch Station Launches ToolsOnAir HD Playout on Mac Mini
VIENNA, AUSTRIA: ToolsOnAir has announced the first installations of its “TV station in a Mac Mini” broadcast server solution. Dutch Music TV station, Xite, now employs two Mac Minis to run their entire video playout service, including full 24/7 programming and video on demand.
In combination with the newly released AJA Video IoXT video device, connected via Thunderbolt technology, the channel provides a 24/7 music program in high definition with an advanced real time graphics.
Utilizing the latest Apple Mac Mini hardware, ToolsOnAir is helping to drive the next generation of “Channel in a Box” broadcast solutions. Using ToolsOnAir’s just:play software, an Apple Mac Mini becomes an HD broadcast quality playout, automation and real time graphics server, consuming 85 Watts and housed in only one broadcast rack unit.
