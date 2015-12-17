Drone+'Star Wars'+Amazing Christmas Laser Light Show

YOUTUBE—Let me be clear, here. This is five minutes and 36 seconds of exquisiteness. This guy (I don’t know who actually conjured this up; it just seems like a guy thing) has out-Christmas-lighted every other contender and possibly the North Pole itself. His montage combines rock-and-roll imagery, Christmas, and laser lights perfectly choreographed to the theme music from “Star Wars.”



If you remember Bill Murray singing “Star Wars.” on SNL, then yes, you’re as old as me. Be not afraid. Enjoy this sublime silliness, and be grateful for blessings like not being this guy’s neighbor.



