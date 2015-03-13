Drone Footage of Tower Demolition

JACKSON, MINN.—Communications towers and camera-equipped drones are proving to be good bedfellows. This drone footage shows what is described as a 300-foot cable headend tower near Jackson, Minn. coming down after nearly all the guys are cut with a loud “snap!” The 62-year-old structure fought to the final assault.



The footage was shot by the fine folks at Prairie Aerial in Sioux Falls, S.D., who also landed a viral video with a bird's eye view of a tower tech changning a lightbult at 1,500 feet. (See “Dronecam Captures Tech Changing Bulb at 1,500 Feet,” and “Drone Shooter Q&A: Todd Thorin of Prairie Aerial.”)