Drewry Communications Standardizes on JVC ENG Cameras



JVC Professional Products has announced that the Lawton, Okla.-based Drewry Communications Group has selected JVC ProHD cameras for electronic newsgathering purposes at all five of its television properties. The new cameras have already been deployed at Drewry’s KFDA-TV in Amarillo, Texas.



KXXV, the Drewry ABC affiliate serving the Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas market will be moving to the new ProHD cameras in late April. It will be receiving 10 JVC GY-HM790s and three GY-HM700US cameras.



Mike Lee, KXXV’s vice president and general manager, said the group’s decision to go with JVC ProHD camcorders was based on several factors.



“First and foremost, the camera makes a great picture,” Lee said. “Plus, it looks and feels like conventional ENG cameras that we used for years.” “[The GY-HM790U is] the most impressive product JVC has put on the market for many, many years. I think it’s a well thought-out design, and the layout is very familiar, especially for veteran ENG shooters.”



Other stations with the Drewry Group will be adding JVC ProHD cameras as they make the transition to high-definition newsgathering.



