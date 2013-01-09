DPA To Debut d:facto II

ALLEROED, DENMARK— DPA Microphones will introduce the d:facto II Vocal Microphone during the 2013 NAMM Show in Anaheim, Calif..



The new d:facto II Vocal Microphone aims to provide a natural sound with high separation and extreme SPL handling and can reportedly handle up to 160 dB. It includes an adapter system to integrate with many professional wireless systems, including Sony, Lectrosonics, Shure, Wisycom and Sennheiser.



“The wireless systems currently available deliver very limited power to drive the capsule, so getting the sound quality we wanted was nearly impossible. We had to be creative and put a huge amount of work and thought into the electronic circuit of the adapter solution,” said Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones.



The d:facto II is said to provide strong gain before feedback, and a three-stage pop protection grid built into the microphone to remove unwanted noise.