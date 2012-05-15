Doc Makers Employ Mini SeeSense ‘Joeycam’



LONDON: Miniature camera specialists SeeSense have supplied a Toshiba IK-HR1S high-definition camera system to enable natural history documentary makers to record the early development of a newborn kangaroo within its mother’s pouch.



A specially modified light source was also supplied in order to illuminate the tight and dark confines of a Red Kangaroo’s pouch. The camera operator was able to hold the Toshiba camera, lens and light source in his hand and insert it into the Kangaroo’s pouch without harming the 1.5m tall female kangaroo or its Joey. It was only located in the pouch for short periods of time so as not to disturb the animals.



SeeSense regularly implement special adaptations of Toshiba miniature HD camera range for customers’ specific requirements. This is believed to be the first time a young Joey has been filmed in high-definition in this way. AGB Films have used the camera as part of a forthcoming BBC Natural History Unit documentary.



