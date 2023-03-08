DJI Launches Ronin 4D Flex for Digital Cinematography

DJI has introduced Ronin 4D Flex, a new way to use the Ronin 4D professional cinema camera platform. 4D Flex allows operators to separate the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera from the main body, reducing handheld weight and size to achieve professional footage with even more flexible camera movement, the company said.

Ronin 4D Flex features seamless compatibility with the 4D Hand Grips and Main Monitor, effectively transforming a camera operator into a one-man cinema unit, according to the company. Also announced today is the DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 Lens, DJI’s first-ever cinema-grade zoom lens, allowing for 100% native focus and zoom for a new level of image quality into the Ronin 4D system. Finally, an activation license key for the Apple ProRes RAW codec on Ronin 4D is now available for purchase at the DJI Store, making it even easier to integrate Ronin 4D footage into cinema productions.

“Ronin 4D reimagined what a single cinema camera can do by achieving a new standard of versatility, cinema quality, and image stability in one piece of equipment,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “4D Flex and the DL PZ 17-28mm Lens show the expansive capabilities of this platform to allow cinematographers to capture footage in completely new ways. With these products, we want to express that when it comes to what’s possible with DJI Pro, we’re only getting started.”

Ronin 4D Flex provides creators with a more flexible and efficient camera movement system and a unique creative experience. Solo operators can separate the X9 gimbal camera from the main body, reducing the handheld weight of Ronin 4D to just 1.8kg, letting them shoot for long durations more easily in mobile situations like events and documentaries. 4D Flex also makes the X9 gimbal camera compatible with a variety of rigs and let professional crews shoot footage that was previously extremely difficult or even impossible, such as cinema-quality through-shots and dynamic camera interiors, the company said.

Connecting Ronin 4D Flex to the main body is a 2m ultra-thin coaxial cable, supporting lossless transmission of up to 8K. This allows high-speed signals from the camera sensor to reach the main body instantly, and also control and monitoring signals to be delivered in real-time. This solid cable connection lends 4D Flex unprecedented flexibility of camera positions, no matter how limited the space. It also allows the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera to be used as an ultra-small cinematic-grade remote head.

Ronin 4D Flex is compatible with the ever-growing Ronin ecosystem of professional cinematography solutions. Native compatibility with Ronin 4D’s Hand Grips and the Main Monitor provides cinematographers with a whole set of solutions, including cinematic imaging, 3-axis stabilization, LiDAR focusing, and professional monitoring and control. The result is a convenient and efficient creative experience unparalleled in the industry today, according to the company.

Switching between Flex and the integrated configuration on set is fast and no tools are required for this transition, providing greater versatility. For static shots, the standard Pan Axis Quick-Lock with accessories pushes the limits of the gimbal’s payload, supporting telephoto, cinema zoom, and anamorphic lenses to give users wider freedom of choice for the shot they envision.

DJI’s First Cinema Zoom Lens

The DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 Lens is DJI’s first-ever cinema-grade zoom lens and features precise back focus control and native system calibration, with more accurate autofocus, manual focus and automated manual focus (AMF). Mounted on Zenmuse X9, this lens delivers ultra-high resolution from center to edge while covering ultra-wide to wide-angle focal lengths with a minimum object distance of 0.19 m.

Constructed of aluminum magnesium alloy, the DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 Lens weighs approximately 520 g, providing a size-to-weight ratio that is a perfect match for the X9 gimbal camera. The internal servo zoom motor delivers a smooth and reliable zoom that eliminates the need for an external focus motor or lens calibration. And the DL PZ 17-28mm adjusts zoom without requiring re-balancing.

Price and Availability

Ronin 4D Flex is available now from authorized retailers and at www.store.dji.com (opens in new tab) for USD $929, and includes Ronin 4D Flex, one Pan Axis Quick-Lock, two Ronin 4D Hand Grip Adapters, and 2 Hand Grip Adapter Cables.

The DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 Lens will be available for purchase today from authorized retailers and at www.store.dji.com (opens in new tab) for USD $1339.

The Apple ProRes RAW license for Ronin 4D will be available for purchase today at www.store.dji.com (opens in new tab) for USD $979.

In addition to these, two upcoming accessories—the DJI Three-Channel Follow Focus and DJI Ronin 4D Expansion Plate (SDI/XLR/TC)—will both be available in May.