DJI Creates South Korea No-Fly Zones During Olympics

SHENZHEN, CHINA—Don’t expect to see DJI at the 2018 Winter Olympics; the drone manufacturer has updated software in its drones to make Olympic venues in PyeongChang, South Korea, and other locations temporary no-fly zones throughout the Games.

The creation of these no-fly zones is an effort to reduce any potential safety or security concerns. The coordinates of the no-fly zones were set based on aviation authorities suggested distances. Officially, there will be no-fly zones in PyeongChang, Gangneung, Bongpyeong and Jeongseon in Gangwon Province.

DJI has previously set-up no-fly zones during major events like the national political conventions in the U.S., the G7 Summit in Japan and the Euro 2016 football tournament in France.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 8-25 in PyeongChang.