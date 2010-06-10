Distributed Antenna Deployment Moves Ahead



I'm starting to track news on distributed antenna systems, as getting Mobile DTV into large indoor areas such as shopping malls is going to require on-channel repeaters and antennas inside those areas. I need to do more research on these indoor antenna systems, but I'm hoping that at least some of them have the ability to be used to repeat Mobile DTV broadcasts.



This week, distributed antenna system provider InnerWireless announced [PDF] that it had fully deployed "North America's largest distributed antenna system" at CityCenter in Las Vegas. According to the announcement, CityCenter chose not to limit wireless coverage to just public areas such as hotel lobbies but provide strong signals to guest smartphones and Blackberry devices while in any of their guest rooms, hotel hallways, lobbies and even showrooms.



"CityCenter's goal is to reshape how the world views the destination resort experience, and to support that goal, InnerWireless ensures that guests won't experience dropped calls when they are deep inside one of CityCenter's amazing facilities," said Ed Cantwell, president, CEO and chairman of InnerWireless. "Guests should be able to use their wireless devices to call, text and e-mail their families, business associates and fellow travelers from the comfort of their hotel rooms. We're pleased that InnerWireless has become a core part of the guest experience at CityCenter."



Will it work for mobile DTV?



According to InnerWireless' converge wireless web page it might in some applications.



The company says that its antenna system can deliver "any wireless signal' between 450 MHz to 6 MHz within the bounds of a facility or campus environment.



It sounds like it should work for UHF mobile DTV stations, but not VHF stations.



