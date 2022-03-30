Disney+ Preps for May, June International Launches

LONDON—Disney+ has announced launch dates and pricing for 42 countries and 11 new territories. The launches will start with South Africa launching on May 18 followed by all the other countries in June.

A large group of countries North Africa and the Middle East will launch on June 8, including Algeria, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On June 14th, another 24 countries, mostly in Europe, will launch, followed by Israel and a number of other territories on June 16.

In addition to movies, TV series and Disney originals, users will also have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, the company said.