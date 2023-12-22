Disney Ordered to Pay Nearly $600K in FX Copyright Case
Studio accused of using motion capture software without permission
A federal jury in California has ordered The Walt Disney Co. to pay nearly $600,000 to a special effects company that sued the studio for using its motion capture technology in its 2017 live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”
The jury determined that Disney used software from Reardon LLC’s MOVA Contour software to render the face of the beast without permission. More than $250,000 was awarded in actual damages but the jury also recommended that Disney award Reardon more than $345,000 in profits, according to Reuters.
The verdict comes more than six years after Reardon, which was founded by former Apple scientist Steve Perlman, initiated legal action against Disney. The company accused a former employee of stealing Contour’s IP and using it at Digital Domain. 3.0, which contracted with Disney to use the facial-capture software.
Disney countered Contour’s accusations, saying that Rearden did not own the software's copyright during the production of "Beauty and the Beast."
A Disney spokesperson told Reuters the company was "gratified that the jury properly rejected Rearden’s request for $38 million in profits" from the movie.
Rearden has similar lawsuits against Paramount and Disney's 20th Century Fox—litigation on those cases has been on hiatus while the "Beauty and the Beast" case worked its way through the courts.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.