Dish, Disney Settle Carriage Dispute, For Now

Less than 48 hours after Disney channels (including ESPN) went dark on Dish, the two companies announced a temporary truce, returning Disney channels to the satellite provider’s channel lineup.

“We have reached a handshake agreement with Dish/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement Sunday night. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal.”

“We are pleased to announce that all your Disney and ESPN channels have been restored. Thank you for your patience and support,” Dish tweeted early Monday morning.

The blackout started 12:01 a.m. Saturday when ESPN, ABC-owned local stations in eight markets, FX, Disney channel and other Disney-owned services were pulled from Dish and Sling TV services after Disney and Dish were unable to come to terms on a new carriage deal.

Dish claimed that Disney was asking for a nearly $1 billion increase in carriage fees.

“Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience,” Brian Neylon, executive VP and group president of Dish TV, said in a statement just prior to the blackout Friday night. “Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content.”

Financial terms of the interim deal were not announced.