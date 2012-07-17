DirecTV and Dish Get Public Inspection File Citations

WASHINGTON: Amid the controversy of a new rule requiring broadcasters to publish their public inspection files online, the two major satellite TV providers have been cited for having incomplete files.



Dish and DirecTV today received Notices of Violation from the Federal Communications Commission over their public inspection files. Both direct broadcast satellite providers were missing required children’s programming documentation. FCC field inspectors went to Dish’s headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on July 19, 2011.



“At the time of inspection, the agents found that Dish Network’s public inspection file was missing various children’s programming records, including the children’s programming records for the second quarter of 2011,” the FCC’s NV stated. These records were later produced on July 26, 2011. Such records should have been placed in the public inspection file no later than July 11, 2011.”



Dish has to explain the mix-up in writing to the FCC within 20 days or risk further action by the agency.



FCC field agents visited DirecTV’s El Segundo, Calif. offices July 26, (presumably 2011, but the NV says “2012.”)



“At the time of inspection, the agent found that DirecTV’s public inspection file was missing the children’s programming records for the second quarter of 2011. Such records should have been placed in the public inspection file no later than July 11, 2011,” the NV said.



DirecTV must bring its public inspection file up to date and explain the incident in writing to the commission. Both NVs stated they may be “combined with further action, if further action is warranted.” Both were issued on the same day that the FCC hosted the first demonstration of its online public inspection file portal, through which broadcasters must upload their files to the Internet. (See “FCC Public File Portal Demo Has Technical Difficulties.”)

