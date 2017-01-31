Dielectric Ready for 75 Year Celebration

RAYMOND, MAINE—Seventy-five might seem like a big number, but Dielectric is certainly showing no signs of slowing down. The antenna and RF systems provider is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2017 and has a number of things already planned, from celebrations to continued work as the industry prepares for big change.

Founded in 1942, Dielectric has helped develop high-power antennas, RF filtering and low-power TV and FM antennas. The company aided many broadcasters transition to DTV starting back in 1994, and is now readying to help more as the spectrum repack and transition to ATSC 3.0 are on the horizon. This year, prior the 2017 NAB Show, Dielectric plans to unveil new systems for ATSC 3.0 preparation, the company announced in its press release.

It won’t be all work, as the company is working on a series of events throughout the year to celebrate its anniversary. Among the already planned events include local sponsorships, an NAB customer event and an Employee Appreciation Day.