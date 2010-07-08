Detroit Public Television grows with ScheduALL



In a move to handle station growth and its new HD production trucks, WTVS has recently expanded their ScheduALL system. According to the enterprise resource management (ERM) solutions firm, the upgrade will provide support to studio staff and customers, as well as monitor and control costs.



The Detroit PBS affiliate will provide increased coverage of events in the southeast Michigan area with control over three HD studios and an HD remote truck equipped with eight cameras.



The ScheduALL upgrade marks a new period of growth for Detroit Public Television. According to Michael Sellers, the station’s engineering scheduling supervisor, “It's natural that our use of ScheduALL would increase along with our expansion so that we are able to continue to leverage the benefits and fulfill our commitment to providing our viewers with the highest quality programming possible."



