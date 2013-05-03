Denali Media to outfit three Alaskan stations with new cameras for field, studio production

Denali Media in Anchorage, AK, a subsidiary of General Communication, (GCI), has purchased 17 Panasonic AG-HPX600 P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders for ENG and eight AK-HC1500G HD cameras for in-studio use at KTVA, the CBS affiliate in Anchorage.

Denali also has purchased four AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld camcorders with AVC-Intra recording.

In November 2012, Denali announced it agreed to the purchase of three Alaska broadcast stations: CBS affiliate KTVA in Anchorage, and NBC affiliates KATH in Juneau and KSCT of Sitka.

The shoulder-mount HPX600s, with native 10-bit 4:2:2 AVC-Intra recording and weighing 6.2lbs, will be assigned to ENG and field production, and the HC1500Gs will be used in the Anchorage primary studio and smaller newsroom set. The HPX250s are targeted for multimedia journalists and staff producing exclusive Web content.

The stations are scheduled to begin using all of the new gear in fall 2013. It is anticipated that the Anchorage station will produce news feeds and have satellite crews in place for Juneau and Sitka. It also will produce sports programming for GCI’s Cable Television’s channel 1.

“We really like the HPX600’s options for wireless metadata input and proxy recording. Being able to watch live feeds of proxies and metadata is terrific,” said David DeGraffenreid, Operations Manager for Denali Media.