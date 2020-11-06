Dejero, Rajant Wireless Network Gave Support to U.S. Election Coverage

WATERLOO, Ontario—In Washington, D.C., Dejero and private wireless network specialist Rajant collaborated on a wireless network blended with cellular connectivity to provide support for broadcast coverage of the U.S. presidential election in the nation’s capital. With the network, Dejero said that news organizations were able to transmit live video without the worry of signal drops, communication gaps or cellular network congestion.

The network, based on Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks, combined the capabilities of the Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters, which featured Smart Blending Technology to combine multiple network connections in real-time for enhanced reliability, expanded coverage and greater bandwidth capacity.

The Kinetic Mesh network created in D.C. for the election was designed to move and evolve with connectivity demands, as it was able to work off of both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi with mini microwave radios, according to Jeremy Miller, global director of technical account management at Dejero.

Dejero reported nearly 6,000 hours of coverage from local, national and international customers on election day. This represented a nearly 60% increase of units in the field and more than 19 terabytes of data transmitted compared to the 2016 election.

Dejero says that it will also be on site in D.C. for Inauguration Day in January.