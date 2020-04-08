Dejero Offers Complimentary LivePlus Licenses for At-Home Reporting

Nick Dixon, anchor at CP24 and CTV News Toronto, leverages Dejero mobile transmission to report from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero announced it is providing broadcasters and the public safety community with ways to deliver live video content and communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This unprecedented situation has presented major challenges for both broadcasters striving to continue its [sic] live news reporting while staff adhere to government requirements, and for emergency teams striving to mobilize and respond quickly in times of great network stress,” said Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero.

Dejero is providing complimentary new licenses for its LivePlus mobile app to anchors, reporters and others contributing content from the field until Sept. 30. The company reports that to date it has seen a tenfold increase over the past month in the number of live streams from the app. Last week alone, there were 10,000 streams, it said.

Sarah-Jane Mee of Sky News, Marcella Lee, an anchor at Tegna-owned CBS/CW News8 in San Diego, and Adam Longo, anchor and reporter at Tegna’s WUSA9 in Washington, D.C., are among the journalists who have discussed on social media how they are using the LivePlus mobile app to produce news from home during the pandemic.

The app is also giving homebound anchors, reporters and meteorologists a way to view return video and teleprompting feeds from their broadcast studios. These feeds are coming from the platform-agnostic Dejero CuePoint return feed servers at their respective broadcast facilities. Script updates sent to the teleprompter feed are updated in near real time. CuePoint users also can see their colleagues in remote locations and the studio, the company said.

Dejero is providing experts, available via its Find an Expert search capability, with complimentary licenses to its broadcast-quality apps to make it easier for newsrooms to integrate high-quality video of their interviews with journalists into newscasts, it said. Find an Expert is accessible via Dejero’s Control cloud-based management system. Powered by ExpertFile, the database hosts international experts, including healthcare professionals, it said.

The company also is working with public safety agencies to deploy emergency connectivity where there may be limited options, and both broadcasters and public safety authorities with reliable connectivity to support business continuity efforts, it said.