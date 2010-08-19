DCC to Cover Software-defined Radios, DSP, Spread Spectrum and More



The ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference, Sept. 24-26 in Vancouver, Wash. (about 20 minutes from Portland, Ore.) will have sessions covering software defined radios, digital voice, digital satellite communications, precision timing, HF digital modes, spread spectrum, digital signal processing, mesh and peer-to-peer wireless networking, and more. The conference focuses on amateur radio, but the basic concepts will be of interest to broadcasters wanting to learn more about digital communications.



Sunday's seminar covers digital signal processing (DSP) from basics to tricks of the trade "to make the impractical possible."



See ARRL/TAPR Announce 29th Annual Digital Communications Conference for details.



