Dates and events you need to know
ATSC Mobile DTV Seminar
Date: Oct. 7
Location: Wiley Rein Conference Center, 1776 K St., Washington, D.C.
FCC Open Meeting
Date: Oct. 14
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The tentative agenda includes the CableCARD Third Report & Order and Order on Reconsideration.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
San Diego Ennes Workshop
Date: Oct. 16
Location: Doubletree Hotel San Diego Downtown
ATSC Symposium on Next Generation Broadcast TV
Date: Oct. 19
Location: Westin Alexandria Hotel, Alexandria, VA
For more information, visit http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php?view=article&catid=42:subcommittees&id=215:2010-next-gen-broadcast-symposium&format=pdf.
2011 NAB Show Engineering Conference proposals deadline
Deadline: Oct. 22
Organizers of the 2011 NAB Show, April 9-14 in Las Vegas, have issued a call for technical papers to be presented during the NAB Engineering Conference.
For more information, visit http://expo.nabshow.com/annual11/Public/Content.aspx?ID=595.
SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Expo
Date: Oct. 26-28
Location: Hollywood Renaissance Hotel, Hollywood, CA
For more information, visit http://www.smpte2010.org/
Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
New England Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: DCU Center, Worcester, MA
