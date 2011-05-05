Dates and events you need to know

CSRIC membership nominations

Deadline: May 13

Those wishing to be considered for membership on the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council and those wishing to nominate someone else should notify the commission on or before the May 13 deadline.

Send nominations and expressions of interest to: lisa.fowlkes@fcc.gov.

IBC 2011

Date: Sept. 8-13

Location: RAI Amsterdam

For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org.

NAB Small Market Group Roundtable

Date: Sept. 22

Location: Austin, TX

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.



NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: September 22-24

Location: Austin

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

SBE National Meeting

Date: Sept. 27-28

Location: Columbus, OH

For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org.

SBE Chapter 22 Regional Convention

Date: Oct. 5

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.

SBE Chapter 24 Regional Convention

Date: Oct. 11-13

Location: Madison, WI

For more information, visit http://www.sbe24.org/.

NAB Futures Summit

Date: Oct. 26-28

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.