CTA: Fee-based Drone Registration May Burden Consumers, Discourage Compliance

ARLINGTON, VA.—The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, CEO and president, Consumer Technology Association, formerly the Consumer Electronics Association, and member of the Federal Aviation Administration’s UAS Registration Task Force, regarding the FAA’s pending drone registration rules:



“The FAA’s UAS Registration Task Force—comprised of a wide range of stakeholders and viewpoints—developed a consensus set of recommendations regarding a registration system for consumer, recreational and hobbyist drones, pursuant to a directive from the Department of Transportation. To be successful, an efficient drone registration system with widespread compliance must be simple, easy and free.



“The FAA’s final requirements for drone registration are now under review by the Administration and, apparently, include a mandated consumer fee. We urge that any requirements for consumers to pay fees be dropped. Even a small fee—essentially a drone tax—could undermine the FAA’s objective of widespread compliance and Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx’s goal of associating a drone with an owner as often as possible.



“This is a crucial time for public policy concerning drones. For the U.S. to stay competitive and drone-related businesses and startups to thrive, we need regulatory—as well as non-regulatory—solutions that support safety and innovation. We urge the FAA to follow the recommendations of the Task Force regarding registration, maintaining the spirit of collaboration among manufacturers, retailers, the aviation industry and law enforcement officials.”



