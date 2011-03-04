Crystal Vision supplies 100 Indigo 2 frames to BBC

Systems integrator Dega Broadcast Systems has installed 100 Crystal Vision Indigo 2 frames as part of its ongoing project to provide central technical areas and infrastructure for the redevelopment of the BBC Broadcasting House in London. The 861,000fq-ft W1 broadcast center will be the new home of the BBC's national and international news operations as well as the national radio networks.

Dega selected Crystal Vision synchronizers, audio embedders, fiber-optic receivers and video and audio distribution amplifiers to help create a 3G-capable backbone for the routing and distribution of program content.

Crystal Vision’s SYNNER-E 3G synchronizers will be used to synchronize the incoming video feeds and as audio shufflers for sorting out any embedded audio that might be on the wrong track assignment. Working with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, the multifunctional SYNNER-E 3G combines a video synchronizer, tracking audio delay, embedder, de-embedder and audio processor with optional fiber I/O on one board. It also enables the embedding or de-embedding of up to eight AES channels in any combination and features Dolby E processing.