Creamsource Plans to Light Up 2022 NAB Show with its Vortex Series

SYDNEY—Cinema lighting provider Creamsource has announced that the company will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2022 NAB Show from April 23-27 at booth C6540 in Central Hall.

For the first time ever at NAB, attendees will be able to see the company's Vortex lighting series, an innovative LED lighting system for film production that embodies the artist-first approach to UI/UX for maximum creative output for which Creamsource is known.

The Vortex series features two distinct LED fixtures: the high-powered flagship 650W 2’x1’ Vortex8 and the 1’x1’ 325W Vortex4.

Each Vortex fixture boasts the same UI, favored by lighting artists for its modern design and ease of use, eliminating learning curves and downtime associated with rigging and programming multiple lights. All Vortex series lights work in concert with each other thanks to the shared platform, streamlining the entire lighting experience for users. This makes for easily expanded lighting configurations to bring artistic visions to life.

Underpinning the entire Vortex platform is Creamsource’s firmware, CreamOS. With the latest CreamOS 2.0 architecture, Vortex8 and Vortex4 are equipped for creative expression with pre-programmed effects, color gels, multi-zone control, and the innovative FrameSync technology for enhanced effects and creative applications, the company said.

Other key features include: