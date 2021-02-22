CPB Increases Funds for Media Groups Producing Diverse Content

WASHINGTON—The Corporation of Public Broadcasting has announced it is providing each of the five public media organizations that make up the National Multicultural Alliance (NMCA) with a $500,000 increase in funding starting this fiscal year. The goal of these organizations is to provide content about diverse communities, by diverse filmmakers, for public TV systems and viewers.

The NMCA consists of Black Public Media (BPM), the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC) and Vision Maker Media (VMM). All of these organizations are nonprofits that fund, produce, distribute and exhibit works in media representing their communities.

With this new increase in funding, CPB’s annual total support for NMCA organizations surpasses $9 million, a 37% increase, CPB says.

“CPB’s commitment and funding for diverse filmmakers and storytellers spans decades and has resulted in content that educates, informs and inspires mutual understanding and respect,” said Pat Harrison, CPB president and CEO. “Our increased support for the National Multicultural Alliance will build on that foundation and ensure that public media’s content reflects the broadest range of cultural and social perspectives. The NMCA comprises individual organizations that encourage and fund diverse storytellers whose voices and experiences might never be heard without their support.”