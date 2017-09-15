CPB Has Granted $630,000 in Hurricane Relief to Public Stations

WASHINGTON—The damages caused by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma have affected a number of broadcasters, in response, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has granted $630,000 in emergency relief to 14 stations impacted by the storms.

The latest batch of grants was given to 10 stations in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma. They are:

WDNA-FM, Miami - $30,000

WLRN-TV/FM , Miami - $60,000

WPBT-TV, Miami - $30,000

WGCU-TV/FM, Fort Myers, Fla. - $60,000

WJCT-TV/FM, Jacksonville, Fla. - $60,000

WUFT-TV/FM, Gainsville, Fla. - $60,000

WIPR-TV/FM, San Juan, Puerto Rico - $60,000

WRTU-FM, San Juan - $30,000

WMTJ-TV - Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico - $30,000

WTJX-TV, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands - $30,000

The grants are meant to help stations address increased operating costs and allow them to continue to operate and provide news and information to their communities.

After Hurricane Harvey, CPB also provided emergency grants to four stations in Texas: $60,000 to KEDT-TV/FM in Corpus Christi and KUHT-TV/FM in Houston; and $30,000 to KTSU-FM in Houston and KVLU-FM in Beaumont.

“Public media stations demonstrated their vital role keeping their communities informed as our country faced back-to-back hurricanes of epic proportions,” said Pat Harrison, CPB president and CEO. “CPB is making these emergency grants to support stations’ immediate needs and is making a long-term commitment to their ability to serve their communities throughout the recovery.”