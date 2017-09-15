CPB Has Granted $630,000 in Hurricane Relief to Public Stations
WASHINGTON—The damages caused by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma have affected a number of broadcasters, in response, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has granted $630,000 in emergency relief to 14 stations impacted by the storms.
The latest batch of grants was given to 10 stations in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma. They are:
WDNA-FM, Miami - $30,000
WLRN-TV/FM , Miami - $60,000
WPBT-TV, Miami - $30,000
WGCU-TV/FM, Fort Myers, Fla. - $60,000
WJCT-TV/FM, Jacksonville, Fla. - $60,000
WUFT-TV/FM, Gainsville, Fla. - $60,000
WIPR-TV/FM, San Juan, Puerto Rico - $60,000
WRTU-FM, San Juan - $30,000
WMTJ-TV - Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico - $30,000
WTJX-TV, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands - $30,000
The grants are meant to help stations address increased operating costs and allow them to continue to operate and provide news and information to their communities.
After Hurricane Harvey, CPB also provided emergency grants to four stations in Texas: $60,000 to KEDT-TV/FM in Corpus Christi and KUHT-TV/FM in Houston; and $30,000 to KTSU-FM in Houston and KVLU-FM in Beaumont.
“Public media stations demonstrated their vital role keeping their communities informed as our country faced back-to-back hurricanes of epic proportions,” said Pat Harrison, CPB president and CEO. “CPB is making these emergency grants to support stations’ immediate needs and is making a long-term commitment to their ability to serve their communities throughout the recovery.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox