Cox Taps LiveU Technology for ENG



ATLANTA, Ga. - Cox Media Group is now using LiveU’s LU60 video-via-cellular system for relaying news from the field, deploying this ENG technology at its 15 television stations.



“We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with LiveU,” said Dave Siegler, Cox Media Group’s vice president of technical operations. “Our flagship station, WSB-TV in Atlanta, has been working with LiveU since 2009, using the mobile system for storm-tracker reporting and other breaking news coverage. Our viewers depend on us to cover news as it happens, and LiveU’s technology gives our teams the freedom to send high-quality, dependable news video back to the stations for broadcast, even while mobile.”



The LU60 backpack system provides users with the ability to transmit real-time video from remote locations where other technologies for relaying fast breaking stories might not be usable. The system can transmit both standard- and high-definition video at up to 1080 line resolutions.



