Cox, Dish End Contract Dispute to Share Critical Coronavirus Info

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group and Dish Network have announced that they have put an end to the retransmission contract dispute that has impacted 10 markets across the U.S. so those viewers can have access to critical information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Cox, network stations from ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC have been blacked out in these areas since mid-January:

Binghamton, N.Y.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Medford, Ore.

Spokane, Wash.

Yakima-Tri Cities, Wash.

Yuma, Ariz.

Alexandria, La.

Eureka, Calif.

Greenville-Greenwood, Miss.

Idaho Falls-Pocatello, Idaho

All of the stations have been restored in these areas, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to be able to restore these channels on Dish so that our viewers in these communities can be informed and able to make the right decisions for the safety of their families,” said Kim Guthrie, CEO of Cox Media Group. “We appreciate Dish’s cooperation in agreeing to suspend our dispute so that we can help our viewers navigate through this uncertain time.”

It is unclear whether this is will lead to a permanent resolution or that the retransmission dispute and blackout will again take place at a time when the coronavirus is no longer considered a national emergency.