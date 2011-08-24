Cosmic Post Chooses Quantel for Mobile Post Facility



NEWBURY, ENGLAND: Cosmic Post has purchased a Quantel Pablo color correction and finishing system to sit at the heart of its brand new, high-end mobile post production facility. Cosmic says its mobile digital 2D and 3D support and finishing facility will be the first of its kind in Canada, conceived to provide producers with the highest quality post production facilities on set, all housed within a 40 foot air-conditioned trailer.



“Quantel has been really supportive to Cosmic Post throughout the 18 months it’s taken to go from the initial idea to the fully finished mobile post facility,” said Cosmic Post founder Paul St Amand.



