Core U.S. Overseas Broadcasting Deemed ‘Essential’

WASHINGTON—Much of U.S. broadcasting meant for overseas consumption will continue despite the federal government shutdown.

The radio and television programming under the Broadcasting Board of Governors is considered “essential to national security,” according to the BBG, which says its networks will continue to produce and air news and information in 61 languages. The BBG is an independent federal agency, supervising federal government-supported civilian international media.

The current broadcasting distribution schedule is continuing with the support of a reduced staff of the International Broadcasting Bureau. Internet and new media operations will continue as necessary.

Voice of America and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, which consists of Radio and TV Martí, along with the broadcasting networks — Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, which consists of Alhurra TV and Radio Sawa — will continue programming during the appropriations lapse.

Updates to the BBG website will be limited to information about the shutdown and any other essential notices. ~ from Radio World

