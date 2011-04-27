Connected-TV shipments to exceed 123 million in 2014

A new report from DisplaySearch forecasts that shipments of connected TVs in 2014 will top 123 million units. The report, “Quarterly TV Design and Features Report” notes that emerging markets will play a significant role in the growth, which it forecasts at a 30 percent compound annual growth rate. In Eastern Europe, shipments of connected TVs will climb from 2.5 million last year to more than 10 million in 2014. The display market authority also projects that a third of flat-panel TVs sold in China in 2013 will be Internet capable.

“The connected-TV market is developing beyond mature regions like Western Europe and Japan,” said Paul Gray, DisplaySearch director of TV electronics. “With some emerging countries having excellent broadband infrastructure, the adoption of connected-TV capabilities is a natural next step in TV feature innovation.”

According to DisplaySearch, the connected-TV market will become fragmented and increase in complexity. Basic connected sets carrying enhanced broadcast services, such as HbbTV or basic VOD, appeal to consumers who expect TV to remain a passive experience. For more adventurous consumers, the smart-TV segment will enjoy configurable apps, sophisticated search and navigation engines, and advanced user interfaces, DisplaySearch said.