Connected TV Viewers OK With Advertising: Study

NEW YORK—When it comes to streaming, viewers say they are becoming ok with advertisements, according to a recent report from Telaria. In a survey that featured respondents from five countries, half of the respondents said that watching ads was a fair value exchange for low-cost content. They also found ads on connected TVs to be “less annoying” than those on linear TV. Ads on connected TVs also seem to work better, with more than half of weekly users researching or purchasing items they saw ads for.

