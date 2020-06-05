Connected TV Devices in 80% of U.S. TV Homes

DURHAM, N.H.—The last decade has seen a substantial increase of connected TV devices in U.S. homes, as Leichtman Research Group has shared new consumer research that 80% of U.S. TV households have at least one internet-connected TV device, up from 24% in 2010.

LRG identifies connected TV devices as smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices, connected video game systems and/or connected Blu-ray players. The 80% mark is up from 74% in 2018.

As far as viewing habits surrounding connected TV devices, 40% of adults in U.S. TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily. That is compared to 29% in 2018, 12% in 2015 and 1% in 2010. Age range does impact use of connected TV devices—18% of adults 55 and older watch connected TV devices daily; that stat is 48% for those 35-54 and 55% for 18-34 year olds.

Additional findings from LRG include that of those with connected TV devices, 64% have three or more, with an average of 4.1 devices per household. Breaking it down be device, 58% of homes have at least one connected TV, while 56% have at least one stand-alone streaming device.

LRG says that there are now nearly 400 million connected TV devices in U.S. TV households, up from 250 million in 2016.