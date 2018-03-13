Congress Could Split Payments to Broadcasters Over Two Years
WASHINGTON—Broadcasters’ compensation for being a part of the spectrum repack is still a topic of debate on Capitol Hill. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation chairman, and Sen. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), House Energy and Commerce chairman, are exploring if it is better to spread the $1 billion in compensation for broadcasters over two years instead of one to make it more palatable in spending bills.
