ComScore mobile report spotlights U.S., Europe, Japan

From comScore’s MobiLens service, a report examining mobile usage in the United States, Japan and Europe provided a comparative look at content consumption and top social networking brands. Unsurprisingly, the most “connected” of the three markets was Japan, where more than 75 percent of the populace used connected media, defined as “browsed, accessed applications or downloaded content.” In comparison, only 43.7 percent of Americans and 38.5 percent of Europeans did the same. Europeans were the heaviest users of text messaging, at 81.7 percent, with the United States following at 66.8 percent and a mere 40.1 percent in Japan.

Even so, watching TV/video on mobile phones was a minority activity among all markets: the Japanese, again, did the most mobile TV viewing, but only 22 percent of mobile viewers tuned in.

U.S. users were the biggest users of social networks and blogs, however, at 21.3 percent, compared to 17 percent in Japan and 14.7 percent in Europe. Japanese also ranked the highest in both browsing the mobile Internet and using mobile apps: 59.3 percent of the mobile demographic accessed their browsers and 42.3 percent accessed apps. That’s compared with 34 percent of U.S. mobile users and 25.8 percent of Europeans who browsed the mobile Internet. With regard to accessing mobile apps, 31.1 percent of U.S. mobile users and 24.9 percent of European users did so.