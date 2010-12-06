Columbia College Transitions to Tapeless Ops With EVS



Columbia College Chicago, recognized as the largest media arts school in the United States, has purchased six EVS systems as part of a tapeless workflow implementation. The goal is to have the new infrastructure operational by the summer of 2011 and to begin offering television production courses using this new technology.



“Due the extreme versatility of the EVS systems, the equipment can be set up for different configurations including Live OB, recorded studio, live entertainment, etc.” said Michael Niederman, a chairperson for Columbia College. “This new range of systems completes the existing series of XT server and LSM controllers that we have already used for years for the live slow-mo and OB production training courses.”



The school will re-equip its training rooms from videotape production to state-of-the-art tapeless operation with the addition of four EVS six-channel XT[2] servers, two four-channel XS servers integrated with IPDirector, as well as Insio and LSM for system control and content management. The installation will facilitate student production of news, talk show, and other programming.



