Cobalt Digital Chooses Wall Street Communications for Global Content Marketing

URBANA, ILL.—Cobalt Digital has enlisted Wall Street Communications as its agency of record to handle worldwide content marketing for its broadcast-related signal-processing and terminal equipment. Wall Street Communications will work with Cobalt Digital to promote its products in its primary markets of broadcast and sports, while also raising awareness among organizations in government, education, corporate, and professional A/V markets.



“We hired Wall Street to promote our company and 28 new products leading up to NAB this year, and the experience was nothing but beneficial. This new engagement is simply a continuation of that effort,” said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. “I’ve known most of the Wall Street Communications staff for many years and trust their abilities, judgment, and counsel. I appreciate the agency’s track record, the caliber of companies they work for, and the overwhelming support they offer to assist with messaging, and I rely on them to offer direction and present opportunities that reach our target markets. I’ve grown with the Wall Street team in this industry, and they work like they’re part of our company’s marketing staff. I count on them, and they do not disappoint!”



Cobalt Digital’s growing product line includes solutions such as multi-image display processing, 3G/HD/SD format conversion, fiber transport, frame sync, color correction, advanced audio processing, and high-capacity distribution. Its full suite of audio solutions includes stereo upmixing, audio mixing, loudness metering, loudness processing, audio embedding/de-embedding, and full Dolby transcoding.