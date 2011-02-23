Cinedeck EXTREME Eases Super Bowl Workflow



Cinematography specialists Cinedeck LLC partnered with Evolve IMG Films to produce ESPN’s SportsCenter broadcast from the Super Bowl and their pre-game show, NFL Countdown.



Taking center-stage during production time was Cinedeck’s EXTREME v2.0, the company’s flagship device. Evolve IMG Director of Photography Joel Edwards remarked in a company release on the EXTREME’s ability to adapt to the specs of an assignment, “[We’re] always handed a random grab bag of assignments with a complete mix of workflows - going from a typical ENG workflow to live HDTV remote studio workflow to Digital Cinema workflow.”



Cameras with an HDSDI or HDMI output can record their feeds to compressions popular in the industry such as Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD and CineForm, avoiding on-board codecs. Content can reportedly be sent straight to edit, saving time and resources, an essential feature when producing the Super Bowl.



Partners of ESPN and ESPN SportsCenter, Evolve IMG has shot the Super Bowl for several years. They are a digital creative agency based in Chicago.



Cinedeck EXTREME is priced at $9,995.



